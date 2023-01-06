59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility

1 hour 18 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, January 06 2023 Jan 6, 2023 January 06, 2023 8:38 AM January 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since. 

Gatewood is 5'5" and 240 pounds. He has black hair and a mostly-gray beard. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call EBRSO at (225) 339-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days