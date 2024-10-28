79°
Deputies searching for missing 10-year-old boy last seen Sunday night

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in the Eastover area in Livingston. 

Brody Sturdivant was last seen in Livingston Parish on Sunday night around 7 p.m. He was wearing red shorts with no shirt and no shoes. He has brown eyes and red hair. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies would be in the area Monday morning assisting in the search. 

Anyone with information regarding Brody's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.

