Deputies searching for man who used fake identity to purchase boat motor
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly used a stolen identity to buy a boat motor worth thousands of dollars.
On Sept. 25, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a man using the name Raymond Stokes bought an outboard motor from Boat City USA in Hammond over the phone for $14,000. Later that day, a man entered the business and completed the paperwork finalizing the purchase.
Boat City learned the purchase was fraudulent after receiving a call from the credit card company used to buy the motor.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the TPSO at (985) 902-2017.
