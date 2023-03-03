73°
Deputies searching for man wanted on obscenity charge after exposing himself in gas station parking lot
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of knocking on a woman's car window and touching his exposed genitals in public.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim saw the man walk up to her vehicle while she was parked at a gas station on Old Hammond Highway, knock on her window, and touch himself. The woman called one of her co-workers at the gas station to come help her, at which point the man got into a blue Chevrolet Cruise and drove away.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.
