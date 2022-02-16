Deputies searching for man accused of sex crimes against a juvenile

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - After a 13-year-old girl told deputies a man she was staying with sexually abused her, law enforcement has been unable to find him.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Mario Funez is wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile, sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Funez should call (985) 747 - 9696.