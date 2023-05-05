78°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for 18-year-old involved in hit-and-run crash at Port Allen truck stop
PORT ALLEN - Deputies in West Baton Rouge are looking for an 18-year-old who was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Super Lucky Louie's Truck Stop and Casino.
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says Kayla Pointer has an arrest warrant for principal to second-degree murder.
Deputies are also looking for a silver 2010 Chevy HHR that has the rear window busted and a large crack in the windshield.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the car or Pointer's whereabouts should call (225) 343-9234.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD preforming tests and preparatory work ahead of I-10 widening project
-
La. Supreme Court clears way to compensate wrongly convicted man who spent...
-
Nearly one week after brothers drown, classmates come together celebrating their lives
-
Gymnastics center abruptly closes, owner posts doomy message online
-
Kentucky Derby Best Bet$