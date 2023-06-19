Deputies rescue multiple people after storm hits Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. - Multiple people were stranded when a storm rolled across the panhandle of Florida and hit popular tourist spot 'Crab Island.'

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies and firefighters rescued multiple people Sunday afternoon when they noticed boats floating into a seawall.

Deputies said there were high winds and currents, but there were no injuries reported. Crab Island is a popular spot for tourists to go, approximately half a mile away from shore in Destin.