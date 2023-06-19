81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies rescue multiple people after storm hits Crab Island in Destin

2 hours 41 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, June 18 2023 Jun 18, 2023 June 18, 2023 10:11 PM June 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DESTIN, Fla. - Multiple people were stranded when a storm rolled across the panhandle of Florida and hit popular tourist spot 'Crab Island.' 

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies and firefighters rescued multiple people Sunday afternoon when they noticed boats floating into a seawall. 

Trending News

Deputies said there were high winds and currents, but there were no injuries reported. Crab Island is a popular spot for tourists to go, approximately half a mile away from shore in Destin. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days