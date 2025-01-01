57°
Deputies release identity of man killed in Greenwell Springs Road shooting New Year's Eve
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road, according to officials.
James Weber, 31, was declared dead at the scene, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said Wednesday. Another person taken to the hospital is in stable condition.
The shooting took place around 8:27 p.m.
Three unknown suspects were seen shooting the victims then fleeing in a black vehicle.
Weber was sentenced to five years in prison in December 2023 after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and related charges for the December 2022 killing of a 28-year-old.
