Deputies recover body of missing kayaker from Slidell bayou

1 hour 36 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, August 10 2022 Aug 10, 2022 August 10, 2022 9:52 AM August 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - Deputies retrieved the body of a missing 28-year-old kayaker from a bayou late Tuesday night after his father reported him missing.

The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division used flatboats to find the body of the man, who was last seen fishing around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man's father saw his kayak overturned in the bayou behind his house at around 10 p.m. that night. 

The body was turned over to the parish's coroner for a determination of cause and manner of death.

“My condolences go out to this family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Let this unfortunate event serve as a reminder to everyone to please wear a life vest at all times when on the water.”

