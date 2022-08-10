Deputies recover body of missing kayaker from Slidell bayou

SLIDELL - Deputies retrieved the body of a missing 28-year-old kayaker from a bayou late Tuesday night after his father reported him missing.

The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division used flatboats to find the body of the man, who was last seen fishing around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man's father saw his kayak overturned in the bayou behind his house at around 10 p.m. that night.

The body was turned over to the parish's coroner for a determination of cause and manner of death.

“My condolences go out to this family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Let this unfortunate event serve as a reminder to everyone to please wear a life vest at all times when on the water.”