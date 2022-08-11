80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies: Man booked in child porn bust sought out girls on social media, admitted to assaulting his dog

4 hours 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, August 11 2022 Aug 11, 2022 August 11, 2022 3:03 PM August 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a child porn investigation allegedly shared videos of a dog being sexually assaulted while messaging young girls on social media. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Travis Arseneault, 23, was arrested Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, a tip led deputies to discover Arseneault was sharing videos of child porn on Instagram and Snapchat and using the social media apps to solicit young girls. In some of the messages uncovered by investigators, Arseneault allegedly shared videos of a dog being sexually abused. 

Arrest documents said Arseneault also sent unsolicited nude photos of himself to girls on the apps. 

Trending News

Arseneault was booked Thursday for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, sexual abuse of an animal and pornography involving juveniles. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days