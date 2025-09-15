82°
Deputies looking for women accused in July theft from Port Allen Walmart
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are searching for two women who stole more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Walmart in July.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the women went into the store on July 31 and left without paying.
One week later, they tried to do the same thing but were caught. Deputies said they ditched their carts and then left in a white Honda with a broken window.
Anyone with information about the thieves can call (225) 382-5200.
