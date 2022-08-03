81°
Deputies looking for woman who stole multiple TVs from Ascension Parish Walmart
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for a woman who allegedly stole multiple TVs from an Ascension Parish Walmart.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the woman packed the TVs in her white Infiniti SUV without paying and drove away from the grocery store.
Anyone with information on the woman's identity should call (225) 621-4636.
