Deputies looking for man who stole 5 tablets from Burbank Walmart on Tuesday morning

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole 5 tablets from the Walmart on Burbank Drive. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, around 8 a.m. the suspect went into an 'employees only' part of the store and stole $1,300 worth of electronic tablets. 

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen merchandise should call (225) 344-7867. 

