Deputies looking for 16-year-old girl last seen by her family May 7
LAPLACE - Deputies are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at her LaPlace home on May 7.
According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Ebony Raton was missing for a month before her family notified deputies on June 7 that she gone.
Deputies say Raton has a history of running away. Family members say she could have gone to Texas with a friend and has been known to go to Kenner, Metairie and Mississippi.
