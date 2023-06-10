90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for 16-year-old girl last seen by her family May 7

1 hour 34 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, June 10 2023 Jun 10, 2023 June 10, 2023 3:45 PM June 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LAPLACE - Deputies are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at her LaPlace home on May 7. 

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Ebony Raton was missing for a month before her family notified deputies on June 7 that she gone. 

Deputies say Raton has a history of running away. Family members say she could have gone to Texas with a friend and has been known to go to Kenner, Metairie and Mississippi. 

