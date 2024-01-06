Deputies look to identify duo of Denham Springs shoplifters

DENHAM SPRINGS - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for leads in connection with complaints of shoplifting at a Denham Springs business.

Deputies said they were called out to a discount retailer on LA Hwy 16 in mid-November to review surveillance camera footage that showed a pair of suspects in the act of shoplifting. One of the men took an item from the store by concealing it in his pants, while the other used a tool in an attempt to gain access to the store’s office.

“Let’s work together to identify these suspects,” said LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard. “We can tell you that the vehicle connected to the duo is described as a maroon-colored GMC SUV type vehicle. Someone out there knows something. I believe these suspects could also be responsible for other similar crimes in other locations of Livingston Parish and outside the parish. Help us identify them.”

Detectives released the attached screen captures from the store’s surveillance camera in hopes that someone can identify the men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext.: 1.