Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Verdunville early Thursday morning
CENTERVILLE - A man was left dead following a fatal shooting in the Verdunville area early Thursday.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a home in Verdunville in Centerville just east of Franklin. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man shot inside the residence.
He died from his injuries on the scene.
The SMPSO said officials do not believe there is a public threat. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The man's identity was not immediately released.
