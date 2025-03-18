76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating crash after pedestrian hit by car in Pointe Coupee Parish

4 hours 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, March 18 2025 Mar 18, 2025 March 18, 2025 11:26 AM March 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAKELAND - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on LA-1 in Lakeland and left a pedestrian with serious injuries. 

There was no further information about what caused the crash or the conditions of the victim or the driver. The PCPSO said the Louisiana State Police would be investigating the crash. 

Trending News

The roadway was reopened for traffic shortly after 11 a.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days