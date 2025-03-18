76°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating crash after pedestrian hit by car in Pointe Coupee Parish
LAKELAND - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on LA-1 in Lakeland and left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
There was no further information about what caused the crash or the conditions of the victim or the driver. The PCPSO said the Louisiana State Police would be investigating the crash.
Trending News
The roadway was reopened for traffic shortly after 11 a.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Stuck astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally on their way...
-
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after 3-car crash
-
Gridiron Show this Friday
-
Senator Bill Cassidy speaks on 2une In about current goings-on at the...
-
WATCH: Officials respond to Walker house fire early Tuesday morning