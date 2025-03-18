Deputies investigating crash after pedestrian hit by car in Pointe Coupee Parish

LAKELAND - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on LA-1 in Lakeland and left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

There was no further information about what caused the crash or the conditions of the victim or the driver. The PCPSO said the Louisiana State Police would be investigating the crash.

The roadway was reopened for traffic shortly after 11 a.m..