89°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies in St. Martin Parish looking for stolen LSU football SEC Championship ring
CADE — Deputies in St. Martin Parish are investigating the theft of an LSU SEC Championship ring from Cade.
Deputies said that they first received reports of the theft of the ring along with several other items on May 14. According to the sheriff's office, juveniles broke into a home the night before.
The juvenile theft suspects were eventually arrested and all items except the stolen ring from the 2007 LSU Tigers football team's SEC Championship were recovered.
Trending News
Anyone with information about where the ring could be is asked to call St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Cajun Country Jam featuring John Foster
-
Third person arrested for helping escapee; suspect gave cash to escapee after...
-
2une In Previews: Jambalaya Festival happening this weekend in Gonzales
-
Tangipahoa Parish inmate reportedly escaped after being helped over perimeter fence
-
Thursday's Health Report: How to help children with autism transition into summer...