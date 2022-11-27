66°
Deputies identify man, 29, found shot to death in St. Helena Parish Saturday night
GREENSBURG - A man was shot to death Saturday night in St. Helena Parish.
Sunday afternoon, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter of Greensburg.
The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Leon Brown Road, just off Highway 10 in Greensburg. Deputies arrived to find Porter had been shot to death.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 222-4413.
This is a developing story.
