Deputies: Car ran over water bottle in AMC parking lot; no shooting or injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - The Mall of Louisiana AMC was shut down early Sunday night due to a misunderstanding that caused a chaotic scene.

Witnesses said they cleared the theater, and several units remained on the scene throughout the night, turning away anyone who arrived. Deputies also said a fight broke out between juveniles in the lobby who ran off when the fight was broken up.

One witness said the juveniles ran back inside the theater after hearing the "gunshot," causing a chaotic scene.

No one was injured at the movie theater Sunday night, deputies said.

AMC was one of several major cinema chains participating in a promotion Sunday that offered tickets for just $4—including tickets for premium format screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

Incidents of violence or chaos, including several shootings, were reported at AMC locations in at least five states Sunday night.

Authorities confirmed shootings at some of the sites, but in at least one instance—in which audience members stampeded for the exit—no evidence of shots being fired was found.