Deputies bust massive drug ring operating across Baton Rouge, find enough fentanyl to kill 2,500

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a drug trafficking ring spread across four locations in the capital area on Wednesday, reportedly finding enough lethal doses of fentanyl alone to kill thousands of people.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux released the following statement about the drug bust:

"I'm so appreciative of the EBRSO Narcotic Division's diligent work to get these drugs and weapons off our community streets.There was enough lethal doses of Fentanyl alone to kill approximately 2,500 people. We will continue to dedicate our resources to going after these high-level drug and weapon traffickers, which play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area."

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies arrested 31-year-old Mitchell Robinson Jr., 28-year-old Whitney Ard and 25-year-old Samantha Schmidt on Wednesday for their connection to the drug ring. They believe "several other co-conspirators" were also involved in running the operation.

The sheriff's office worked with the Baton Rouge DEA to conduct the investigation into the drug ring over the span of several weeks.

Investigators identified four locations allegedly used by Robinson and Schmidt to store and sell drugs. They obtained search warrants for an apartment complex on Mohican-Prescott Crossover and homes on Denova Street, Poinsettia Drive and Maplewood Drive.

Wednesday, deputies found hundreds of doses of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and illegal firearms spread across the locations, including two pounds of fentanyl, 18 pounds of methamphetamine, 9.3 pounds of marijuana, 390 doses of tramadol, 56 doses of suboxone, 12 doses of oxycodone, four doses of Xanax, an illegally converted Glock 9 mm handgun, a second Glock 9 mm handgun, a bulletproof vest and $35,299 in cash.

The drugs found are valued at more than $140,000, according to the sheriff's office.

Mitchell Robinson Jr. was booked for possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs in presence of a minor, illegal possession of firearm with drugs, unlawful use of a machine gun and failure to register a motor vehicle for sex offender.

Whitney Ard was booked for possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs in presence of a minor, illegal possession of a firearm with drugs and unlawful use of a machine gun.

Samantha Schmidt was booked for possession with intent to distribute narcotics.