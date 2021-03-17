79°
Deputies bust drug ring in Baton Rouge, raid warehouses loaded with marijuana

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies uncovered a ring of illegal marijuana growers in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said it raided multiple warehouses in the area, finding grow set-ups inside. Deputies said one of the operations was run out of a property on Fellsway Drive off Monterrey Boulevard.

Video from that warehouse showed a massive number of marijuana plants under rows of heat lamps. 

This is a developing story. 

