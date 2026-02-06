Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man arrested for stealing vehicle, using victim's debit cards
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man who allegedly stole a vehicle and then used the victim's debit card for multiple purchases.
Police said Marquese Northern, 34, stole the vehicle before making a purchase around $175 at a business on Airline Highway; the victim said Northern may have made purchases over $600.
Surveillance footage showed Northern placing a switched license plate over the vehicle to avoid detection as well. When police found the truck, they found Northern with the victim's debit cards and found he caused "significant damage" to the rear of the victim's vehicle.
When officials questioned Northern about the vehicle, he said the vehicle belonged to his cousin, who he identified as the victim; the victim said they had never met Northern.
Northern was booked on theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, access device fraud and monetary instrument abuse.
