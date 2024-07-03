89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies asking for help in search for stolen boat

1 hour 52 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 July 03, 2024 8:09 AM July 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for help in locating a boat and its trailer that were believed to be stolen from the Club Deluxe Road area. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the boat, a Shearwater center console boat, and its trailer were parked on Club Deluxe Road when they were believed to be stolen on June 16. 

The total value of the boat and trailer is $75,000. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days