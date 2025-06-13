76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies asking for assistance in identifying men accused of theft

Friday, June 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men who are accused of theft.

Deputies say on Wednesday, June 4, around 4 p.m., these men entered a Dollar General and loaded a shopping cart with laundry detergent and air fresheners and left the store without paying. Officials added, the men were last seen leaving the area in an early 2000s white Ford F-150.

If you recognize these men or have any information that could assist investigators, contact WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.

