76°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies asking for assistance in identifying men accused of theft
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men who are accused of theft.
Deputies say on Wednesday, June 4, around 4 p.m., these men entered a Dollar General and loaded a shopping cart with laundry detergent and air fresheners and left the store without paying. Officials added, the men were last seen leaving the area in an early 2000s white Ford F-150.
Trending News
If you recognize these men or have any information that could assist investigators, contact WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into...
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
BRPD: Baton Rouge man tied to Bleedas gang accused of auto theft,...
-
Livingston deputies arrest man accused of distributing sexually explicit videos of children...
-
Councilwoman hopes eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event brings community together against...
Sports Video
-
Chris Stanfield wins the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy for community service
-
Harold Perkins Jr. holds inaugural football camp for Baton Rouge kids
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...
-
LSU baseball prepares for the College World Series in Omaha