Deputies arrested, accused of bringing drugs into Lafayette correctional center
LAFAYETTE PARISH - Authorities have arrested two correctional deputies following an investigation into the introduction of drugs and contraband to a Louisiana facility.
KATC is reporting that 57-year-old Dennis Brasseaux and 46-year-old John Gradnigo with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were arrested Thursday.
Gradnigo's charges include malfeasance in office and possession of controlled dangerous substances. Brasseaux is facing contraband and malfeasance in office charges.
Both men have been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The sheriff’s office said additional charges and arrests are expected.
