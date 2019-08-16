95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrested, accused of bringing drugs into Lafayette correctional center

1 hour 42 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 August 16, 2019 12:25 PM August 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Dennis Brasseaux and John Gradnigo/KATC

LAFAYETTE PARISH - Authorities have arrested two correctional deputies following an investigation into the introduction of drugs and contraband to a Louisiana facility.

KATC is reporting that 57-year-old Dennis Brasseaux and 46-year-old John Gradnigo with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were arrested Thursday.

Gradnigo's charges include malfeasance in office and possession of controlled dangerous substances. Brasseaux is facing contraband and malfeasance in office charges.

Both men have been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The sheriff’s office said additional charges and arrests are expected.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days