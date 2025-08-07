Deputies arrest store owner, confiscate illegal drugs in New Roads convenience store raid

NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office confiscated bags of kratom pills and a gun in a convenience store raid on Wednesday that led to the arrest of the store owner.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Narcotics Task Force raided Time Wise Convenience Store on Parent Street, where they found and confiscated four bags of kratom pills, a Glock handgun and 24 bundles of cash.

Deputies arrested the store owner, Adel Saleh Ahmed Abdo, for distribution of a schedule one narcotic, possession with intent to distribute a schedule one narcotic and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.

The investigation is still ongoing.