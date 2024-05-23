77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest seven people for allegedly distributing cocaine, meth in drug bust

3 hours 10 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2024 May 22, 2024 May 22, 2024 9:52 PM May 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, with assistance from other agencies, arrested seven people in an alleged drug trafficking organization.

According to EBRSO, deputies seized two pounds of cocaine, 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of fentanyl, 3.4 pounds of marijuana, two firearms and $4,141.

EBRSO said the organization was led by Ernesto Guzman, Oscar Carcamo and Harral Dunbar, as they were responsible for the distribution of the drugs. Guzman was arrested for distribution of schedule two narcotics, Oscar Carcamo was arrested for eight counts of distributing cocaine and one count of distributing fentanyl, and Dunbar was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy.

Trending News

EBRSO posted the full details on the arrest on their Facebook.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days