Deputies arrest man for allegedly raping minor at party
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a male suspect on Thursday, April 2 for allegedly raping a juvenile in 2018.
According to the Assumption Sheriff's Office, on May 13, 2019 the parent of the female juvenile filed a complaint accusing Logan Christopher Dubois of raping the juvenile at a party in Assumption Parish on or about June 18, 2018.
After interviewing numerous witnesses the investigation led deputies to file an arrest warrant for Dubois.
Dubois was arrested in Pierre Part and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He is charged with one count of third-degree rape.
Dubois was released after posting a $25,000 commercial bond.
