Deputies arrest man after allegedly finding meth, pills and guns in his car
TICKFAW - Deputies arrested a man for several drug and gun charges after they allegedly found meth, pills and guns in his car, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.
According to Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers, TPSO Narcotics detectives pulled over Jamar Tyler, 30, and found a loaded gun and prescription pills in his pocket. After a K-9 unit searched the vehicle, they found meth, another gun and drug-dealing supplies like baggies and a scale.
Tyler was booked on several drug and gun charges.
