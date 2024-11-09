Deputies arrest man accused of tossing bag of puppies from bridge

HENDERSON - A man accused of tossing eight puppies into a bayou was booked into jail Friday.

On Friday, the St. Martin Sheriff's Office announced 55-year-old Gary James Goulas of Breaux Bridge was booked for aggravated cruelty to animals.

The Humane Society of Louisiana says the animals were tossed over a bridge in Bayou Portage on Sunday.

A fisherman passing by Pat's restaurant along the water allegedly spotted Goulas stop his truck on the wooden bridge and throw a dog food bag into the water. The passerby retrieved the bag, thinking it was litter, but he found eight 3 to 5-day-old puppies inside.

The fisherman contacted authorities, and the black lab-mix puppies were given to Every Paw Animal Rescue in Evangeline Parish.