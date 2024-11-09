74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest man accused of tossing bag of puppies from bridge

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 February 21, 2020 5:46 PM February 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HENDERSON - A man accused of tossing eight puppies into a bayou was booked into jail Friday.

 On Friday, the St. Martin Sheriff's Office announced 55-year-old Gary James Goulas of Breaux Bridge was booked for aggravated cruelty to animals. 

The Humane Society of Louisiana says the animals were tossed over a bridge in Bayou Portage on Sunday.

A fisherman passing by Pat's restaurant along the water allegedly spotted Goulas stop his truck on the wooden bridge and throw a dog food bag into the water. The passerby retrieved the bag, thinking it was litter, but he found eight 3 to 5-day-old puppies inside.

The fisherman contacted authorities, and the black lab-mix puppies were given to Every Paw Animal Rescue in Evangeline Parish.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days