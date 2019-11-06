Dennis Perkins moved to state prison from local jail for 'security reasons'

ST. GABRIEL – Disgraced Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins has been moved for “security reasons” from the Ascension Parish jail to a state prison.

Perkins was arrested two weeks ago in a disturbing child sex investigation that also busted his wife, Livingston Parish school teacher Cynthia Perkins. The couple faces dozens of child sex abuse and child pornography charges.

WBRZ has reported extensively on the case since the couple’s arrest, including Perkins ties to the sheriff and allegations earlier reports of strange activity were not investigated more aggressively.

Since his arrest, Dennis Perkins was kept at the Ascension Parish jail and not at the Livingston facility because of his employment as a sheriff’s deputy. But, Perkins was moved from the Ascension compound to the state’s Elayn Hunt, WBRZ learned Wednesday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office only said it was a security concern and did not elaborate.

There was been widespread outrage after reports revealed the investigation into the couple surrounds tainted homemade food baked by the couple served to students in Cynthia Perkins’ school.

"This was so disgusting and sick," an anonymous parent told WBRZ this week after meeting with state investigators handling the case. "My child was an innocent victim in their cruel, sick games they played. The hurt from this is beyond imaginable."

Cynthia Perkins has a hearing in court Thursday.

Local authorities have asked the Department of Corrections to house high-profile suspects awaiting trial before, the state said. Perkins will not be kept near regular state inmates. Instead, he'll be housed in his own cell.