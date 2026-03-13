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Denham Springs Police: One person critically injured in stabbing on Hummell Street
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Police Department said someone was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a stabbing on Hummell Street.
The incident took place 7:12 p.m. on Friday. Officials also said one person was taken into custody.
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Hummell Street is currently closed. No other information was immediately available.
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