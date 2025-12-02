39°
Denham Springs Police: Man dead after being struck by vehicle on Florida Boulevard
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man died after being struck by a vehicle on Florida Boulevard, officials told WBRZ.
The Denham Springs Police Department responded around 1:50 p.m. to a crash on Florida Boulevard at Eugene Street. The pedestrian struck was taken to the hospital with injuries; emergency officials said he was in "critical trauma and not doing well."
At 8 p.m., officials identified the victim as Jody Richards, 21, and said he died as a result of his injuries.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. No additional information is available at the time.
