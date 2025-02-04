77°
Denham Springs Police looking for four connected to January fight near Bass Pro Shops

By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police officers in Denham Springs are looking for four people connected to a fight in January near Bass Pro Shops. 

Denham Springs PD said several people were arrested but officers are still looking for 18-year-old Aiden Jackson, 20-year-old Daylyn Stiles, 20-year-old Jonathan Barth and 19-year-old Mickey Barker. They are wanted for criminal conspiracy and second-degree battery.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call (225) 665-5106. 

