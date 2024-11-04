Denham Springs police arrest five women for prostitution, drug charges

DENHAM SPRINGS - Five women were arrested after an investigation found they were using hotels as meet-up spots for prostitution and drug sales.

Police arrested the five women for various narcotic and gun-related charges, as well as for prostitution. The five women were identified as 23-year-old Ashley Lebert, 34-year-old Kaylie O'Bryant, 39-year-old Princess Jones, 40-year-old Michelle Dicola, and 50-year-old Tammi Guerin.

The five were booked for various drug-related charges and prostitution.