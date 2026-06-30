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Denham Springs museum receives grandfather clock honoring longtime barber Hal Raspberry

1 hour 18 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 5:31 PM June 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A grandfather clock donated by the family of Hal Raspberry is now on display at the Old City Hall Museum in Denham Springs.

Mayor Gerard Landry says Raspberry was a fixture in the Denham Springs community. He spent 54 years as a barber in the city.

"He was one of the first men who taught the famous Roffler haircut back in the 60's and 70's so he knew what he was doing," Landry said. "But most importantly he was a mouthpiece for the community. You could find out anything you wanted to find out from Hal."

"And another thing was if you were going to run for office like I had to do, of course I was already a customer, but if you were expecting to get some words out there go see Hal first," Landry said. "And he could probably tell you you should run or you shouldn't run. Go home and save your money."

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The museum also features a Fourth of July display alongside its collection on the history of Denham Springs.

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