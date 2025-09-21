76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs man wanted for possession of child porn arrested

1 hour 49 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, September 21 2025 Sep 21, 2025 September 21, 2025 7:13 PM September 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man wanted for possession of child pornography was taken into custody Sunday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was searching for 19-year-old Tyson McNickles, who was arrested on 21 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. 

Trending News

No more information about the arrest was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days