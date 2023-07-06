88°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man killed in St. Helena Parish crash
PINE GROVE - A two-vehicle crash left one dead and one injured Thursday morning on LA Hwy 16.
State Police investigated the crash around 4:15 a.m. and declared Justin Ruiz, 28, of Denham Springs dead at the scene. Troopers believe Ruiz's 2007 Honda Civic struck a semi truck after his car traveled from the shoulder into the path of the oncoming truck.
Ruiz was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash.
Trending News
Police investigated around 4:15 a.m. and declared Ruiz dead on the scene, while the Peterbilt driver only sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...