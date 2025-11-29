67°
Denham Springs lights up Old City Hall to celebrate the holidays

Saturday, November 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Halle Jefferson

DENHAM SPRINGS - It did not snow anywhere in the state Friday night except for Denham Springs.

For the past 10 years, the city of Denham Springs has upheld the tradition of the lighting of the old city hall.

"It's never been in a place of honor like it is today," Mayor Gerard Landry said.

Mayor Gerard Landry said the event is an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the family atmosphere.

"Today, being the day after Thanksgiving, it's the first day of the holiday season, and what's more important than family at this time of the year?" he said.

From Christmas music to Santa Claus to even snow, residents were able to get just a taste of holiday cheer.

"We dress up for every single event, don't we? Birthdays, holidays, everything, we always dress up and try to do every event that we can locally," one resident said.

WBRZ will be in Denham Springs next month for the lighting of the Christmas tree on December 11th.

