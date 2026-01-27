Denham Springs Fire Department officials provide safety reminders as freezing weather continues

DENHAM SPRINGS - In recent weeks, several fires have sparked in Denham Springs.

The city's fire department wants to remind people to be careful while staying warm this winter. Brandon Voight, owner of Brandon's Trailer Sales in Amite, says he has seen an uptick in heater purchases at his store.

He sells heaters and propane. Voight stresses the importance of practicing safe ways to use a propane-powered heater.

"We have been crazy busy, everybody is trying to stay warm, we need to emphasize the importance of not putting the propane tanks in your house," Voight said.

He also says you need to use the correct regulators.

"If it's red or adjustable, it does not go for anything in your house. If you have a gas heater, you need three feet all around it," Voight said.

Denham Springs Fire Chief Jerod Stevens says check your fire alarms, too.

"Check the batteries at least twice a year. Every time you go buy fireworks, Fourth of July and New Year's, check your smoke alarm batteries," Stevens said.