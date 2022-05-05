Denham Springs community welcomes hometown hero Nick Tullier

DENHAM SPRINGS - A long procession of deputies and officers drove down Range Avenue Thursday, escorting the hearse carrying Nick Tullier's body. Others came out to simply pay respects to a hometown hero.

"Just here supporting a local hero," said Justin Perry, a local resident who came out to support Tullier even though he didn't know the deputy.

"Sometimes, law enforcement doesn't get treated the way they deserve, and this is just the way of honoring the hero who has done so much for us," Perry said.

Denham Springs resident Anthony Todd also came out to the procession.

"They put their lives in danger every day to protect the community," Todd said. "I want to show my support for them as much as I can."

Tullier grew up on Tullier Lane, but his childhood home is now empty. His parents' two-story home was hit hard by the flood in 2016. Neighbors say the house hasn't been lived in since, as his parents stayed with him in the hospital after the flood.

The Tulliers are a well-known and respected family in the local community.

"I knew Nick through his brothers. I went to school with two of his brothers. I knew his mom and dad through them. They are all great people, including Nick. Stand-up people," family friend Scott Perry said.