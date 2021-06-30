Demoted State Police attorney sets up possible lawsuit, reveals investigation in demand letter to save everything

BATON ROUGE - The demoted former top State Police attorney is asking her colleagues to save emails and files amid what appears to be some sort of internal investigation and possible lawsuits.

Faye Morrison, through her own attorney, wrote to state public safety staffers this week, that anything related "to the administrative investigation" be saved and not destroyed. Morrison was removed as the lead attorney handling State Police matters after a series of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports by Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto.

Morrison was the general counsel for the Department of Public Safety, which includes Louisiana State Police.

Nakamoto reported on a thread of emails where Morrison and other State Police officials discussed options to spin liability after Ronald Greene died in custody. In other emails, Morrison suggested guilty pleas for resisting arrest were important to deter suspects from filing excessive force complaints.

Morrison was reassigned in the days after the WBRZ reports. After being reassigned, Morrison's attorney alerted State Police to preserve all documents that could be tied to her capacity as a top State Police attorney.

When she was transferred to another position, she was forced to take a nearly $60,000 pay cut.

State Police have not elaborated on what investigation Morrison has referenced or if she's on leave. Morrison's demand comes as the agency deals with intense criticism - internally and externally - about how it handled or attempted to cover up Greene's death.

Morrison's request asks that colleagues preserve records indefinitely.

The memo went out to all employees of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety on June 28 and states:

"Faye Morrison, through her attorney Walter C. Morrison IV, has requested that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and the Office of Legal Affairs preserve all documents including legal memoranda and emails. Please be advised that the documents and tangible things related to the following topics are most likely to be relevant to any future litigation:

a. The content of Ms. Faye Morrison's, former office in its current form pending the administrative investigation.

b. Documents or communications containing her legal work and legal advice.

c. Any documents which in any way relate to the administrative investigation."

Morrison's lawyer has not responded to questions from WBRZ. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.