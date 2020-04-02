69°
Democratic convention pushed back to August due to pandemic

8 hours 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 April 02, 2020 11:28 AM April 02, 2020 in News
Source: USA Today
By: WBRZ Staff

MILWAUKEE - The 2020 Democratic National Convention has been rescheduled to mid-August due to the national health crisis caused by COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for July 13-17 and will be held the week of August 17 instead. 

According to USA Today, the announcement was issued via convention organizers, Thursday. 

"After a great deal of scenario planning and giving thought to how it is this event can have the greatest impact in the electoral process and the greatest impact in terms of what we can bring to Milwaukee, we felt the best decision, not knowing all the answers, was to delay this," Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese told the Journal Sentinel.

