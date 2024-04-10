72°
DEMCO employee hurt after tree fell onto his truck

By: Logan Cullop

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A DEMCO employee was taken to a hospital early Wednesday morning after a tree branch fell on their work truck, officials said. 

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said the tree fell during Wednesday morning storms through southeast Louisiana. Sheriff Spillman said the man was taken to an emergency room and treated. 

DEMCO said the man's injuries were non-life-threatening and he is now safe. 

