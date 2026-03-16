Four arrested following fatal shooting in Hammond

HAMMOND — Four people were arrested following a fatal Saturday morning shooting in Hammond.

According to the Hammond Police Department, two residents were returning home when an unknown individual shot at their vehicle as it backed into a driveway, killing 33-year-old Keyra Wilson, the passenger of the vehicle.

Detectives said that an argument between 27-year-old Trevion Ferguson and the driver of the vehicle led to the shooting.

According to detectives, 38-year-old James Clark, 25-year-old Michael Edwards nd Ferguson left the scene of the shooting, with Ferguson later being dropped off by his girlfriend, 27-year-old Tiyra Clark. Detectives said that while driving Ferguson to Baker, Tiyra Clark found out about the shooting.

Ferguson, Edwards, James Clark and Tiyra Clark were all arrested on various charges and booked into the Hammond City Jail.

Ferguson was charged with first-degree homicide, attempted first-degree homicide and obstruction of justice.

Edwards and James Clark were charged with principle to first-degree homicide, pinciple to attempted first-degree homicide, obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Tiyra Clark was also charged with accessory after the fact.