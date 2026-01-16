55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Delta Utilities announces two pop-up events to educate customers on gas bill

53 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, January 16 2026 Jan 16, 2026 January 16, 2026 10:20 PM January 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Delta Utilities announced two pop up events that will help customers with their gas bills.

The company hosted a town hall meeting this week after WBRZ reported on the concerns Baton Rouge. Delta Utilities says customers will get more information payment assistance programs, ways to manage usage and be able to speak with customer service representatives.

The first session starts on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the second begins on Jan. 27 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days