55°
Latest Weather Blog
Delta Utilities announces two pop-up events to educate customers on gas bill
BATON ROUGE - Delta Utilities announced two pop up events that will help customers with their gas bills.
The company hosted a town hall meeting this week after WBRZ reported on the concerns Baton Rouge. Delta Utilities says customers will get more information payment assistance programs, ways to manage usage and be able to speak with customer service representatives.
The first session starts on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the second begins on Jan. 27 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New research bolsters evidence that Tylenol doesn't raise the risk of autism...
-
Delta Utilities announces two pop-up events to educate customers on gas bill
-
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office searching for hunter following spotlighting arrest
-
Eight students disciplined after fight at Walker High School on Friday, school...
-
Student accused of bringing gun to Dutchtown High was also arrested in...