Delegate from Ascension Parish will attend Boys Nation in Washington

Thursday, July 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - An incoming senior at East Ascension High School will be one of two Louisiana delegates to attend the 2025 Boys Nation conference, a chance for teenagers to learn about leadership and citizenship at every level. 

Boys Nation is hosted each year in Washington and gives boys from around the country a chance to participate in mock elections, political parties, legislation and government operations. 

Alex Guillot, a rising senior at East Ascension High School, was chosen to be one of two Louisiana delegates to attend the conference in Washington. 

Khaymen George, a rising senior at Carencro High School, is the other delegate. 

