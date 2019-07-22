85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deaf sign language interpreter honored by parish council

2 hours 31 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 July 22, 2019 10:06 AM July 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- The Ascension Parish Council recognized an important man during a Thursday meeting.

Joseph "Ari" Latino was honored "for his outstanding services" providing translation for the hearing impaired during the most recent weather event.

Latino is deaf and signs through his own interpreter in the audience. As a “native signer,” Latino is able to speak more directly to a deaf audience and can sign the messages more conversationally – perhaps even easier to understand – for deaf viewers.

"Ari's expertise as a hearing impaired translator brings great credit upon himself, Deaf Focus Services, and Ascension Parish Government," officials said in a release.

Latino was recently named an honorary sheriff after going viral during the storm coverage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days