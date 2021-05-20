Ascension homicide: Suspect shot at vehicle, killing its driver, one juvenile, and injuring two other youths inside

ASCENSION PARISH - A series of gunshots were fired in Donaldsonville early Thursday morning, leaving two people dead and two juveniles injured, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).

Allison Hudson, a representative of APSO, told WBRZ authorities responded to shots fired shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, which is near W. Fourth Street and Orange Street in Donaldsonville.

Authorities say they're still piecing together exactly what happened, but it appears that a total of five people, four of them juveniles, were in a vehicle when a suspect shot at the vehicle.

The gunfire hit four of the vehicle's occupants.

Two of the occupants were deceased when deputies arrived at the scene of the crime. Hudson told WBRZ one of the deceased individuals was a juvenile and the other was an adult who was driving the vehicle.

The two wounded juveniles were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, and are expected to recover.

The fifth person in the vehicle was not hit by gunfire, officials say.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said, "We have seen an uptick in shootings where our young men decided to work out their beef using guns, and I don't know if this is the result of that, but these are the things that can happen when you do that."

The Sheriff went on to say this deadly shooting marked the area's first homicide of 2021.

The names of the deceased victims have not been released at this time and neither has information related to any possible suspects or a motive.

APSO says detectives will provide additional information related to this incident as it becomes available.

This is a developing situation that WBRZ will continue to monitor throughout the morning.